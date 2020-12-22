The last great film performance from “Black Panther’s” Chadwick Bozeman is the holiday highlight and Robert De Niro takes the day off in “The War with Grandpa.”
DVD/Blu-ray
The War with Grandpa
After the intensity of “The Irishman,” Robert De Niro apparently wanted to do something a little less intense, so he ended up in “The War with Grandpa.” It’s a cute premise about a boy going to “war” with his grandfather after grandpa takes over his room. Unfortunately, the director of “Alvin and the Chipmunks” and the writer of the leaden “Get Smart” feature didn’t have the necessary skills. Christopher Walken, Cheech Marin, Jane Seymour and Uma Thurman are here as well. It’s rated PG but’s still kind of vulgar for a movie directed at kids. Not recommended.
STREAMING/VIDEO SERVICES
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)
Besides being a work of art that operates on many levels, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” brings us a bittersweet Christmas present: the magnificent final film performance of Chadwick Boseman, who died way too young earlier this year at the age of 43.
Based on the play of the same name by Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson, “Ma Rainey’s” is one of 10 plays in Wilson’s Pittsburgh Cycle, that chronicles that 20th Century Black experience in the United States.
The movie takes place in 1927 during a recording session for the song, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” but while Ma struggles with her white manager and white record producer to control her music, much larger issues are discussed, as each member of her group reveals their experiences with being Black in America, which in 1927, is not a pretty picture.
Ma Rainey (Viola Davis) clashes with the wildly talented Leevee (Bozeman), who has his own strong feelings about the creative direction of the song. Davis is one of premier interpreters of Wilson’s work, appearing in “Fences” and as well as several other Wilson plays and films. The words were pristine to Wilson, and Davis is faithful to his vision.
In his last role, Bozeman displays his amazing versatility. In his relatively short career, played Jackie Robinson, Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, singer James Brown and T’Challa (aka Black Panther) in the mega-hit Marvel Comics film “Black Panther.” So he played a world-famous athlete, a Supreme Court Justice, “the Godfather of Soul” James Brown and a superhero. Now he makes us understand the pain and intensity of a gifted musician.
Most of director George C. Wolfe’s background is in theater, which serves the movie well. He brings out the best in the actors, allowing them free rein in their performances without crossing the line into histrionics.
This is a complete package. It discusses important issues without preaching. It’s 94-minute running time is excellent, as sometimes these heavy dramas run close to two and one half hours.
And while it’s a joy to watch Bozeman, it’s also profoundly sad to realize that we won’t see any more of his blazing talent.
Four Palm Trees.
On Pointe (Disney+)
A six-part documentary that shows what goes on for children ages 8 to 18 who attend the School of American Ballet in New York City. The older students are training for professional years, while the younger ones practice to perform in “The Nutcracker” at Lincoln Center.
It’s fascinating because when children are not in the dance studio, they seem like every other kid with phones and backpacks. But when they step into the studio, there’s a transformation. They don’t become different people, but they show a respect for what’s going on.
The series was in production when the pandemic hit. It gives a very enjoyable and uplifting look at the rehearsal product. Good for family viewing.
Three Palm Trees.
FROM THE VAULT
Polar Express
My favorite Christmas movie features some live actors like Tom Hanks, but all the images, both characters and scenery including a glorious Santa’s Village, are computer generated. The technology may seem a little dated, but the message is not: the spirit of Christmas is alive for “all who truly believe.” This is G-rated, so it’s great for families.
HOW WE RATE THE FILMS
Home videos are simply rated recommended or not recommended.
New Releases are rated as follows:
Five Palm Trees: Must see
Four Palm Trees: Worth seeing on the big screen
Three Palm Trees: Recommended for home viewing or on the big screen
Two Palm Trees: OK if you’re not paying
One Palm Tree: Skip it. Save your money and your time.