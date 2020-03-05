Oh, Theatre what a wicked mistress you are. My acting instructor, well one of them — the great Joanne Gordon, once told me as much.
“Theatre will consume you, so you better be ready to serve her,” she said — or something like it. She wasn't wrong. Those of us who participate in this endeavor are committed, or should be, if you follow my meaning.
Most of the time patrons of the theatre can’t see the boiling hot goulash that virtually every show is just behind the scenes, but they know it's there and that’s why they, you (let’s be honest about who’s reading this), come and sit in all those uncomfortable seats time and time again. You love the show, but you're waiting. Waiting for the inevitable human error.
"Noises Off" at the Long Beach Playhouse serves you up a plate of that goulash that spills over onto your lap in the most delicious way. The idea for this delightful look at the other side of the curtain came in 1970 when English playwright Michael Frayn was watching a performance of a farce that he had written for Lynn Redgrave from the wings. He realized it was funnier from behind than in front, so in 1977 he wrote a one act called "Exits." His friend Michael Codron asked him to expand it to a full play and by 1982 "Noises Off" took to the stage to launch its mayhem for the first time.
This production at the Long Beach Playhouse feels fresh. Having seen this show a few times, it is always a delight to find a production that holds to the script but finds lovely ways to embellish the disaster wrought throughout.
Director Gregory Cohen has brilliantly synced up this cast so they are working together like a well-oiled machine. It takes precision to effectively create the level of chaos that appears on stage, and it takes a skilled director to lead a cast through the gauntlet that is this play.
The ensemble led by Andrea Stradling functions energetically on the same level. Stradling's turns as Dotty is every bit as iconic as it should be. In fact, iconic is as good a word as any to use for all of them. These characters have to function in a very particular way and while you have some leeway to breath freshness into the mayhem, these “people" must be as recognizable as the figures on a Black Forest Clock.
A couple of standouts made their Long Beach Playhouse debut with this piece and they have surely left a mark. Lynda Palmer as Poppy delivers hilarity with a constantly frazzled energy, and Jensen Higley brings a command to the ever optimistic Belinda Blair that nearly steals the show.
A few other properties over the years have tried to do what "Noises Off" seems to do so easily. The TV show ‘“Slings and Arrows” and the new play “The Play That Goes Wrong" have attempted to channel its energy, but nothing satisfies like the original.
Theatre even at its best is only ever about half together in some way or other. Which is why it is sheer joy to behold a play about chaos in the theatre exert such exceptional control!
"Noises Off" continues through March 21 at The Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St. Performances are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The box office is open from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and from 1 to 2 p.m. Sundays on scheduled matinees.
Tickets run from $14 for students to $24 for adults on weekends. Tickets are available at www.lbplayhouse.org, or by calling 562-494-1014, option 1.