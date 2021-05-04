We have all been there. It’s late and for one unfortunate reason or another we slip into a restaurant right before closing.
Sometimes this goes well, especially if you order something pre-made or commonplace. Most of the time, we experience what "Slow Food" playwright Wendy MacLeod did with her family.
“Everybody was tired, and hungry, and it was Sunday night,” MacLeod explained in an interview. “We found one restaurant still open and we sat down to order our meal, and we encountered the most extraordinary waiter that I’ve ever met. And by that I mean bad. The worst waiter I have ever, ever had. And he seemed to kind of thrill to his power to control whether or not we got our food and drinks and when we got them and who got them first. It was just a fascinating character study.”
International City Theatre's production of "Slow Food" truly is a character study of passive aggressive sociopathology. How do you navigate a difficult person when you are dependent on them for your sustenance? This visit to a random cafe becomes a crucible to test the strength of this couple's marriage.
Director Marya Mazor skillfully guided our actors through the landscape of the emotional arc of the play's action. She seems to have found a simple and effective way, with the help of video editor Mike Bradecichto, to eliminate the “zoom boxes” online plays have been trapped in for the last year. It was refreshing to see actors at least appear to be looking at one another again.
Background designer Antonio Beach created an eccentric atmosphere that perfectly evoked the kind of over-the-top kitsch interior one finds in Mom and Pop restaurants. The background’s intensely colored walls, evocative of a Moroccan restaurant paired with the typical blue and white Greek restaurant table cloths and abstract sculptures one would purchase at Home Good’s, set a whimsical tone.
Award winner Stu James and Lifetime TV’s Meredith Thomas is our ordinary, middle-aged couple in town to celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary. They banter and bicker in a way those of us in multiple-decade relationships recognize. At first theirs is an uneasy chemistry, but the actors' connection to their characters and this 23-year-old relationship is palpable. Thomas’s teary-eyed optimistic desperation paired with James's Stoic aggression is a perfect pairing.
Perry Ojeda ,who has appeared on Broadway and in ICT’s “Is He Dead?” is a force of nature. Well, more like a force of the supernatural. He is channeling a kind of night-dwelling cryptid. When he is present, he is terrifying, and when he is gone you strain your eyes peering into the darkness to find him again, against your better judgement. Ojeda’s take on this guardian at the gates of the garden of delights is infused with a terrifying sense of unease and potential volatility.
"Slow Food," simply put, is delicious. Bon Appetit!
"Slow Food" continues streaming on demand: through May 16, available on demand every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday (dark Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays).
