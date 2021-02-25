International City Theatre's production of “ART” by Yasmina Reza opened virtually on Feb 18. It is the first play of ICT's 36th season, which I truly hope sees a safe and triumphant return to the stage, at least by year's end.
The play revolves around the purchase of a piece of art and the turmoil that such a mundane action produces. Reza claims the piece was based on her own experience when her boyfriend bought an extremely expensive white painting. From this very personal experience, Reza imagines a conversation that turns into a passionate debate, which turns into an actual brawl. The play was written in French and translated into English by Christopher Hampton. In the mid-1990s, it won multiple awards, including the Tony for best new play.
Wait, I’m getting ahead of myself. What is Art?
“ART” the play, not ‘art’ in general. Although, any of us who have taken an art history class or toured a museum have encountered that question. Simple answer to the question is that the play is a comedy that asks that question. Confused? This is where our journey begins with the play.
Michael Uribes as Marc questions Brent Schindele as Serge about what possessed him to purchase something that is so completely devoid of content and value; and Brian Stanton as Yvan tries to referee the argument. I wish I could tell you more, but I can’t get into any more than that because all the fun is in the reveals of their true motives for hating or loving this painting.
I found metaphor in perhaps a place that the director caryn desai didn’t intend. All the performances are trapped in rectangles due to the zoom-like format. Or maybe she chose the piece for this very reason.
It has become common for plays and once live works to take this format now in the Age of Corona, but it fits here. Background designer Dave Mickey unites the performances cleverly in each space by having the performers' backgrounds meld with the larger image he has placed their smaller rectangles on — a sort of gallery curation of the performances.
Art does imitate life — or is it the other way around? Does the play “ART” seek to create verisimilitude? Are the characters at times too clearly delivery systems for the kind of thought that they convey? Would people actually talk like that?
Does it matter?
No.
Will you laugh?
I can tell you, I did.
This is the struggle, who defines? Is it those with the money? Those with the degrees? Those who critique? Time itself?
ICT’s production of “ART,” in the skillful hands of desai, clips along at a perfect pace and is joyfully and heartfully told by three very talented and committed actors. It is ultimately a jolly good time; that’s the bottom line isn’t it? There is fun to be had. Who cares about art?
ART by Yasmina Reza continues through March 7. Tickets are $30 per household and are available at www.ictlongbeach.org.