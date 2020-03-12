The Garage Theatre turns 20. If you still haven't been to a production there for whatever reason, you should really go.
The Garage has been making wacky, irreverent and edgy art since their inception and they are kicking off the 20th anniversary season with "Psycho Beach Party."
What happens when you take an underdeveloped wannabe surfer girl with Dissociative Identity Disorder and invite her to your yearly beach party? Answer, nonsense of the hilarious kind!
The play by Charles Busch, who way back in 1987 played the title role of Chicklet, is an over-the-top send up of the 1960s surfer movies. It was originally entitled "Gidget Goes Psychotic," but was changed for obvious reasons.
I could go on about how the show is a critique of media in a time of cultural upheaval. When the candy-coated veneer of faux innocence was about to crack and reveal the truth of the country's Id. I could because it is. So much of this play and the others crafted by Busch are cultural critique. Some of it, most of it, is still relevant. The rest that may not be as shocking as it was in the 1980s when it was written, is still sweet and important.
Charles Busch is known for being a playwright and performer, but mostly for playing the lead in his own campy plays. If you don't really know what camp is, Busch has defined it by saying, "I'm not sure what (campy) means, but I guess if my plays have elements of old movies and old-fashioned plays, and I'm this bigger-than-life star lady, that's certainly campy..."
Camp has become a staple in our time, to the extent that the Met Gala used it as its theme last year.
Jeff Paul has assembled a collection of actors who understand his specific stylized version of this wild weekend at the beach. It takes stamina and energy to keep up this about of energy for 90 something minutes straight (there is no intermission). However, the time flies by in this wild laugh-packed delirium.
The use of the very small theater space by Robert Young for the show opens it up, allowing the cast to really shimmy the fringe on their bathing suits. Cat Elrod has captured the essence of the time with swirling colors and patterns and just the right amount of Hawaiian shirts.
The cast pumps this evening full of energy that feels fueled with adrenaline and caffeine. From the fun vignettes pulled off with panache to the wild rapid-fire dialogue, these actors work their board shorts off, well, literally. Speaking of — Jeffrey Benion as Star Cat is every bit the classic dude. His friends Yo-Yo and Provoloney are crafted into perfectly bumbling bros by Rem Xander and Jordan Peacock. Amanda Webb as Bettina Barnes is every bit 1960s movie vixen. It is Jade Yancosky whose performance in the lead role as Chicklet really sets the night ablaze. She creates a frenetic energy that elevates the show.
"Psycho Beach Party" was made as a vehicle for its author. Shows like that are hard to pull off as they are crafted for a specific person. This production for The Garage Theatre's 20th anniversary feels as if it has been crafted for this company and this moment.
"Psycho Beach Party" continues at the Garage Theatre, 251 E. Seventh St., through April 11. Tickets start at $18 for student/teacher/senior and $25 general. Go to www.thegaragetheatre.org.