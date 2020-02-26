I'm looking for a word, but I don't think it exists. It is like reminiscence, but that doesn't exactly fit. That would require that I was recalling a time from my past.
Which, in a way, I guess I am. However, what I remember is watching movies and listening to records of a time long before I was born.
My parents were older, well, older by comparison with the other parents for the time in which I was born. It was the ’70s and boomers were still tuning out and turning on, so starting a family at 40 certainly wasn't common place yet.
Parents want to share their experiences with their children, so naturally when there was a movie from the 1940s on TV or rarely at the old art deco movie theater downtown, my parents would make a big deal out of it. I knew, or felt I knew all about the war and what it was like to live through air raids and rationing. You can imagine how much I had in common with my peers! I was listening to "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy" at home and my friends were rocking to KISS.
This is why I need a new word. "The Andrews Brothers," International City Theatre's first show in its 35th season, is a delightful and enthusiastically created journey through a past I feel like I remember, but was only simulated for me. It's all there in place, in this show, starting with a desperate need to help the troops; the nation's brightest putting their life on the line so girls in fishnet stockings and boys with flat feet and angelic voices can stay safely beneath a proscenium and encourage them onward! There is, of course, romance of the love at first sight variety and cross dressing, as well.
"The Andrews Brothers" is full of Andrews Sisters hits. Fun, bright, songs. Even the ballads have a hopeful tone, and there aren't many of those. The Andrews Sisters spent most of their time cranking out a sound track to distract; something that you could put on the Victrola to forget. To forget your husband or brother or son wasn't in the other room, but hundreds or thousands of miles away and in danger.
The musical seems to line itself up with this mission. High art it is not, a good time it is. Sweet and silly and totally improbable and lovingly executed by folks who take the harmonies seriously and the rest of it with a 5-pound bag of salt. The small ensemble of four — Michael D'Elia, Max DeLoach, Kelly Dorney and Grant Hodges — are just so bright and shiny you can't help but enjoy the ride.
Come to think of it, this isn't really reminiscence for anyone. I'm pretty sure this isn't at all what it was like. It was what Hollywood created to distract from the reality of the war.
The Andrews Brothers are here to entertain us, like the troops, before we march into the reality of 2020. As silly as this make-believe war time musical comedy is, maybe we can take away from it two tiny pieces of reality — that sometimes good people do what it takes to get the job done for a good cause and red lipstick really does look good on everyone.
"The Andrews Brothers" continues through March 8 at the Beverly O'Neill Theatre, part of the Long Beach Entertainment and Convention Center, 330 E. Ocean Blvd. Tickets, starting at $49, are available by calling 562-436-4610 or at www.internationalcitytheatre.org.