First let me say how much I’ve missed you. I suppose this mightn’t be the time or place to reach out to you, but I really can't start typing without saying how wonderful it is to be typing this to you right now.
I miss theatre too and I know you do, so it was wonderful to sit at home and be transported to International City Theatre. It is a delight to see that others, namely ICT, have persevered to do the same.
ICT’s production of Sean Devine’s “Daisy” began streaming last Friday night. We, my family and I, darkened the room and streamed on our TV via Chromecast. It was as close to the theater as we have been in the last seven months. As sat there pretending the ushers had shown us our seats, we were greeted by a blackout. It was a simple thing, but the screen went dark and music played and I teared up.
It is the moment that all theatre shares. That pause in the dark before it all starts and I had forgotten how much I love it.
Then it began. Sean Devine’s clever dissection of the original hyperbolic ad. The famous Daisy ad that aired only once during the 1964 presidential campaign. It was a direct attack on Barry Goldwater, yet never mentioned his name.
The play’s delivery system this time was a sort of Zoom-style format movie that we are all used to at this point. The actors were apparently all filming their segments at home some with limited settings. Behind the actors' small rectangles were backgrounds evocative of their locations. Some were period and very effective, some felt more like modern stock images and not period accurate. I’m here to tell you, I didn’t care. I was at the theatre.
The work the actors did was wonderful. These actors seemed hungry and invested in this story in a deeply connected way. David Nevell as Tony Schwartz starts us off with a monologue that sets the tone for this exploration of truth in the media. Nevell’s immediately warm and authoritative presence draws you into the piece as if he were speaking just to you on a private call.
We then meet Alex Dabestani as Sid Myers and Erin Anne Williams as Louise Brown, two up and coming ad execs in a highly influential ad firm in the 1960s. There is a distinctively "Mad Men"-esque feeling to their brief scene and Louise's sex is brought up briefly, but her position as a woman in the 1960s takes a back seat to her distinctively human motivations. Williams fills in all the gaps that the script may leave with her brilliant micro-expressions and soft-sell voice that masks her character's desire to rise.
Dabestani provides a perfect sparring mate who evokes a jovial yet fierce Sid whose dedication to his company and the client is always his top priority. We are then introduced to Matthew Floyd Miller as Aaron Ehrlich, the apprehensive and wary seasoned veteran in the business. Miller brings a kind of familiar Everyman quality to Aaron whose great fear is that something terrible has happened and his career is over. He skillfully taps into the anxiety we are all feeling at this time with the skill of an equally seasoned actor.
Finally, we meet the head of their ad firm, Ed F. Martin as Bill Bernbach, as he introduces the client — Phillip J. Lewis as Clifford Lewis, the representative for the White House. Both Martin and Lewis turn in solid and moving performances. While their characters are mostly there as functional elements of storytelling, each has a moment to shine and neither disappoint.
There is so much more I want to tell you. I’d love to get into the absolutely topical and timely subject matter. I’d love to spend many more paragraphs waxing philosophical with you. However, my space here is limited, and so is your time to see this piece. It only runs until Nov. 7 online.
Tickets are $20. Go to www.ictlongbeach.org or call the box office at 562-436-4610 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.