They have the wrong guy.
The next Long Beach Symphony concert at the Terrace Theater on Saturday, March 7, is called "Happy Birthday, Beethoven," but the man won't turn 250 until Dec. 16. My birthday, on the other hand, is March 8.
Not to mention that half the program isn't even by Ludwig. It's Franz Schubert's Symphony No. 9.
Not to mention that music director Eckart Preu didn't choose one of the famous nine symphonies for the other half of this alleged birthday celebration; the Beethoven work on this program is the Violin Concerto.
I'm not bitter. Actually, I really appreciate Preu doing two of my favorite pieces for my birthday concert. Both are not only icons of the Classical era and squarely in the mainstream, but each is one of the greatest achievements of its genre.
It took awhile for the Beethoven Violin Concerto to be recognized as the masterpiece it is; it's longer, more difficult, and larger in scope than anything that had come before. Earlier violin concertos, even those by Mozart, are, by comparison, uncomplicated pieces for solo with accompaniment.
As usual, Beethoven goes deeper. He weaves the solo line into the overall structure, and creates almost a symphony with a prominent violin part. Major composers who wrote violin concertos in subsequent years (Brahms, etc.) followed Beethoven's example, including by writing only one.
Our soloist is Stefan Jackiw, pronounced Ja-KEEV, who is creating something of a sensation in the classical music world. He has performed all kinds of music with symphony orchestras and festivals worldwide, won a prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant, and will play the Beethoven this summer with the LA Phil at the Bowl. But first, happily, he comes to Long Beach, so you can see for yourself what all the fuss is about.
Poor Schubert. Overshadowed and intimidated by his idol Beethoven (even in the LBSO's pre-concert publicity), his genius is still under-appreciated. One rap on him is that he couldn't handle large forms, which is nonsense. The late piano sonatas are plenty long, and brilliant. The sprawling String Quintet is one of the greatest things ever written.
Schubert might have pointed to the monumental Symphony No. 9 as an example of his art, but it wasn't performed during his brief lifetime. Unknown until ten years after the composer's death, it is subtitled "The Great," for its length and grandeur, and simultaneously displays Schubert's gifts for thematic development, melody, and orchestration. If you like the Beethoven symphonies, you'll love this one.
So Happy Birthday. To me and my BFF Ludwig. We invited Franz, too.
The Long Beach Symphony plays Classical concerts at the Terrace Theater, part of the Long Beach Performing Arts Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with a pre-concert discussion beginning at 7 and free performances by local musicians in the lobby. The concert begins promptly at 8 p.m. For tickets and information, call 562-436-3203 or click on www.longbeachsymphony.org.