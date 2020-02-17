It's good to be the king.
And Louis XIV, the Sun King of France, had it good for a long time. We got a taste of what his day was like, musically at least, at the latest Musica Angelica concert, "24 Hours at Versailles," Friday night at the Beverly O'Neill Theater.
Louis had court musicians who played when he got up, presented himself at court, ate, reviewed his troops, did other kingly stuff, and went to bed. Musica Angelica's associate music director Gonzalo X. Ruiz constructed this program as a day in the life.
An offstage soprano, intoning an a cappella chant, set the mood on a darkened stage. Then a few musicians entered, and played one of Jean-Baptiste Lully's "Trios pour le coucher du Roy," which got Louis out of bed. The full ensemble entered to play Jean-Joseph Mouret’s “Rondeau,” famous as the theme from Masterpiece Theater, and its accompanying “Vivement.”
Two short pieces, François-André Danican Philidor’s “La Marche Royale” and Michel-Richard DeLalande’s “Menuet de Flore” followed, as the king reviewed his troops and then strolled in the garden after lunch. Then it was time for Louis to say his prayers; “La Sonnerie de Ste. Genevieve” is an enchanting, hypnotic piece by Marin Marais, as violins and viola da gamba weave intricate solos over a repetitive accompaniment. The soprano, Molly Netter, ended the half with the long, difficult, and ultimately moving “Seconde Leçon de Ténèbres” by François Couperin.
It was a bit of a stretch to include excerpts from Jean-Phillippe Rameau’s opera “Les Indes Galantes” on this program; the piece premiered 20 years after Louis died. But it is a great work, not often performed, and it was a pleasure to hear the four arias sung by Netter and the various instrumental excerpts played by the full ensemble conducted by Ruiz. This got a standing ovation.
Most of the audience seemed to think the concert was over, and most of the musicians left the stage, but we still needed to put His Majesty to bed. Marais, who had been Lully’s assistant, contributed another of those “Trios pour choucher,” along with a piece called “Les Voix Humaines,” and then the stage grew dark as the offstage soprano repeated her a cappella chant. It was effective, but a bit of an anticlimax.
Musica Angelica played all of these short pieces with long French titles (by French composers with hyphenated names) with their usual verve. Viola da gamba player Justin Haynes-Pilon stood out for his dazzling playing. And soprano Netter was marvelous. She possesses a large, beautiful, gleaming voice without much vibrato, phrases with exquisite taste, and sings with charming expressiveness.
Ruiz is an enthusiastic conductor. He moves around a lot, and seemingly conducts every note, sometimes to the point of distraction but always with a great passion for the music.
The program avoided the danger in presenting so many short pieces by linking them with Ruiz’s spoken introductions and David Belkovski’s harpsichord improvisations, and the musicians entered and exited without pause, creating a seamless flow.
Ruiz’s innovative concept featured unfamiliar, beautiful selections of French Baroque music, played as usual with consummate authentic style and virtuosity by Musica Angelica.
It was good to be in the audience.