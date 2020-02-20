Would you like meat with those potatoes?
The Viano Quartet and pianist Micah Yui played about as mainstream a program as you can get on the Music Guild series last weekend at Daniel Recital Hall.
Eugene Golden, the Guild's director, has programmed more innovative fare lately, but this concert of Dvořák, Beethoven, and Schumann was not that. I think they're called warhorses.
Speaking of Golden, he was not present. He suffered a bad fall the night before, and will reportedly be okay. Yui, a teacher at the Colburn School, gave the welcoming remarks.
And speaking of the Colburn School, that's where the members of the quartet graduated from, and where they are currently in residence.
About the quartet's unusual name, I can do no better than to quote from the concert program: "Each of the four instruments begins with the letter 'V,' and like a piano, all four string instruments together play both harmony and melody, creating a unified instrument called the 'Viano.'" So there.
This is a young group, even if the music wasn't, and it shows. The four gave Dvořák's "American" Quartet, Op. 96, a performance that exuded youthful exuberance — not necessarily a good thing. The piece, which a recent survey named as the most popular chamber music composition, is a sunny, mellow creation, chock full of Dvořák's characteristic melodies and rhythms.
There was very little mellowness in the Viano's interpretation. This was an aggressive, in-your-face performance, very confident and very loud. First violinist Lucy Wang has a steely, incisive tone; second Hao Zhou's sound is warmer. Viola Aiden Kane and cellist Tate Zawadiuk equal them for volume and strength; in that sense the quartet is evenly matched.
Beethoven's robust muscularity suited the group better. In the Op. 59, No. 3 quartet, Zhou and Wang switched chairs, and that seemed to help. There was more shading, subtlety, and varied dynamics, although the finale still went like the wind. Exhilarating, and they pulled it off, but I'm not sure it was Beethoven.
Things came together in the Schumann Piano Quintet. Yui is a strong player who plays with the lid up, and I've heard her overwhelm other quartets on this series. In the Viano, she has met her match in terms of bold expression, and the group's performance of this expansive, extroverted work was the most successful of the evening. Zhou again sat first chair.
The Viano has won numerous competitions and awards, and they are just getting started; this was their first appearance on the series. Let us hope to see them again, in a more adventurous program.
And maybe playing with a little more, dare we say, maturity.