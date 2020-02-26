When Dede Rossi announced that she was leaving the executive director post for the Belmont Shore Business Association, board president Mike Sheldrake said no one could replace her.
Still, the job has to be filled. While Rossi said she would stay to help the new executive director to get acclimated, but it has been a month since her announcement.
So the BSBA board has released the job description for the post. According to the listing, the application period will remain open until March 18.
According to the introduction, the next BSBA executive director will be "a dynamic and energetic individual." The job responsibilities describe a jack-of-all-trades, capable of community outreach from City Hall to Belmont Shore residents, marketing, event management (Stroll and Savor, Car Show, Christmas Parade, to name a few), budget administrator, member communication including staff for all board and committee meetings, and recruiting and training any volunteer or paid staff.
Qualifications can be summarized as the ability to, and experience in, completing all of the job responsibilities. Knowledge of the city, and Belmont Shore in particular, gives a candidate a leg up.
Compensation "shall be commensurate with level of relevant experience." There are no expected hours listed.
To be considered for the job, submit a cover letter and resumé to select4bsba@gmail.com. Questions about the position should be sent there as well.
The BSBA has a website, including an "about us" section. Go to www.belmontshore.org.
—Harry Saltzgaver