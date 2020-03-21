"Wanderings (1950s-present)," currently on view at the Greenly Art Space, includes selected works by William Lane.
The show, with abstract, figurative and three-dimensional work, traces Lane’s path as a painter, exploring styles and media over the years. The artist describes his work as an abstract reduction of color with “wanderings” off into figurative work inspired by his travels.
Over the years, Lane’s trips to Mexico and Japan informed his work, translating sensations into color. The show’s selections demonstrate how Lane is intrigued by the potentials of color, space, and form.
Greenly’s gallery director and curator, Kimberly Hocking explained, “We started a conversation about creating a show which would traverse his many styles of work, but also explores the connection between these artistic excursions and his main reductive style. We are so excited to be able to present a large showing from the lifetime of art practice. I hope that this exhibition inspires artists of all ages to continue to learn and explore throughout their lifetime, and gives viewers insight into the development of an artist’s voice.”
Of his work, William says, “My painting is always a search for a synthesis of color and structure, this process can lead to very reductive color statements, but often there are exceptions, abstractions with recognizable references. I’ve taken this exhibition opportunity to mix the various aspects of my paintings over time. Although formal reductive color abstractions have occupied me for many years, occasionally I made figurative work.
"All of these were attempts to capture something of the sensations I carried with me from travel, most often to Mexico. I’ve always brought fluctuating enthusiasms and influences into the studio and tried to find a meaningful color space, a painter’s space that breathes and invites attention.”
"Wandering" runs through April 4. Greenly Art Space is at 2698 Junipero Ave. #113, Signal Hill. This exhibit can be viewed by appointment by calling 562-533-4020, or during regular gallery hours at 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. For more information, go to www.greenlyartspace.org.