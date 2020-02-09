Gyre, a series of eight, one-week, one-work exhibitions, is currently showing at the Carolyn Campagna Kleefeld Contemporary Art Museum on the Cal State Long Beach campus.
Often used in poetry or literature as an alternative to "circle,” a gyre has a center from which movement can spiral. Like the center point of a gyre, each work in the Kleefeld show is the locus of an encircling current of activities designed to encourage mindful looking and active engagement with art.
The artists featured in the eight-week show are John Baldessari, James Griffith, David R. Harper, Phung Huynh, Nery Gabriel Lemus, Eugenia Vargas Pereira, Bill Whiskey Tjapaltjarri and Keith Walsh. The eight artworks, curated from Kleefeld Contemporary’s permanent collection and on loan from collectors and artists, reflect a variety of backgrounds, stories and media.
According to Keelfeld director Paul Baker Prindle, the exhibition is designed to re-center the museum’s activities around seeing art and sitting with it, free from distraction and expectation.
“A stripped down, focused presentation of works of art offers the chance to get back to basics and rediscover what we love about art in the first place," Prindle said. "For many members of our communities, GYRE may catalyze discovery, exploration, and learning.”
By spotlighting single works of art one at a time, open-ended consideration of individual artworks free from the framing context of an exhibition theme becomes more possible and likely. There is new seating in the gallery and a feedback wall that invites contemplation, reflection and an exchange of ideas among visitors.
John Baldessari’s piece, "Plant with a Heart," an acrylic on photo, 30 x 39 inches, beckons the visitor to explore its complexity. Balderserri was an American conceptual artist known for his work combining found photography and appropriated images. He lived and worked in Southern California, and was featured in an LBMA show in the 1980s.
Bill Whiskey Tjapalttjarri’s selection, "Rockholes and Country Near the Olgas," reflect the Australian aboriginal artists fascination with point-art and swirling forms. Tjapalttjarri began painting in his 80s, recording ancestral teachings and sacred subjects of the Desert painting movement.
Here is the Gyre schedule: Eugenia Vargas Pereira "Body Art: Self Portrait," Feb. 4–8; Keith Walsh "The Trotsky Dialectics," Feb. 11–15; John Baldessari "Plant with Heart," Feb. 18–22, Phung Huynh "Boys Will Be Boys," Feb. 25–29; James Griffith "The Sun and the Gravity of Radiance #2 March 3–7; David R. Harper "Devises," March 10–14; Bill Whiskey "Tjapaltjarri Rockholes and Country Near the Olgas," March 17-21; Nery Gabriel Lemus "A Memorial to Three Unknown Females," March 24–28.
Gyre runs from Feb. 4 to March 28. The Kleefeld Contemporary Art Museum is free, located on the Cal State Long Beach campus, 1250 Bellflower Blvd. Call 562-985-5761 or go to www.csulb.edu/carolyn-campagna-kleefeld-contemporary-art-museum for hours and parking information.