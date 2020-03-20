"Touched by Midas, California’s Dreams," a solo exhibit with works by artist Bartosz Fraczek, is making a splash at the Hellada Gallery in downtown Long Beach. According to the artist, the displayed works were inspired by the desire to explore the nature and landscape of California and the American West Coast.
For this show, Fraczek explained that he created these works after observing the co-existence of people, animals, plant life, and bodies of water in various West Coast locales.
“I hope to present an optimistic view and spontaneous perspective of life in the areas I observed,” Fraczek said. “I saw a great deal of harmony and a relaxed way of living while touring in the selected areas.”
The portraits of women included in the show are presented with a vibrant, strong palette of colors and graphic composition; the backgrounds complement the bold colors and brushwork.
Fraczek completed his undergraduate studies at the Pedagogical University in Czestochowa (Poland) and earned his doctorate in art from the Academy of Fine Arts in Cracow. He has been a faculty member of the department of drawing and painting of Jan Dlugosz University in Czestochowa, as well as an active participant in the International Biennial of Miniature Art. Fraczek’s works are included in collections in Poland, Hungary, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, the UK, Turkey and the U.S.
"Touched by Midas, California Dreams" runs through March 30. Hellada Gallery is at 117 Linden Ave. and is open from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For information, call 562-435-5232 or www.hellada.us.