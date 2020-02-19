The Norman Gottlieb Annual Youth Art Show and Competition, currently on display at the Alpert Jewish Community Center, is an annual showcase that celebrates the talent and vision of art educators and student artists from the Long Beach Unified School District.
For 36 years, the AJCC’s Zena and Pauline Gatov Gallery, in conjunction with the LBUSD, has provided a showcase for middle and high school student artists. The annual show offers a unique opportunity for students to participate in a juried art show. The show is sponsored by past president Norman Gottlieb, currently subsidized by Nicole and Dr. Daniel Honigman. Christine Whipp, LBUSD visual arts curriculum leader, is instrumental in coordinating the show.
The 2020 show awards will be presented to the top three middle and high school artists at a reception Thursday, Feb. 20. Seventy-eight middle and high school students from 18 schools submitted works this year. Certificates of participation will be provided to all the student artists. The Honigman Award for Inspired Visual Education, recognizing the dedication of art educators in public schools, will be presented at the reception as well.
The juried art exhibition features paintings, drawings, photography and sculptures. Judges for this year’s show include Hyra George, a past AJCC board member and an international scenic designer and artist; Deborah Weir, a multimedia artist with an emphasis on textile arts; and Robin Smith, a Long Beach-based artist with a background in architectural metal-smithing and jewelry and toy design and illustration. In addition to the judge’s awards, the AJCC Director's Award will be selected by the AJCC staff and members from among all the entrants’ works.
The reception and awards ceremony is open to the public at the Center’s Pauline and Zena Gatov Gallery at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Awards will be placed on the selected artwork approximately one hour prior to the start of the reception.
The Norman Gottlieb Youth Art Show will be on display to Feb. 27. Alpert JCC, 3801 E. Willow St., is open to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday 6 p.m. Friday-Sunday For more information, call 562-426-7601 or go to www.alpertjcc.org/index.php. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Photo ID required for admission to the Alpert JCC.