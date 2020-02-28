CA Design 1955, currently showing at the Long Beach Museum of Art, is an homage to California Designed, an exhibition curated in 1955 showing new home furnishing.
The 1955 exhibition embraced design at the moment, celebrating the designers who were changing the way everyday objects, such as tables and chairs, were seen in our lives. New aerospace materials, developed during World War II, were used to create many of these objects.
During the war, plastics had played a central role in the production of military equipment. After the war, factories that made these synthetic products moved into home goods. Materials such as PVC, fiberglass, melamine, aluminum and vinyl were used to produce kitchen ware and furniture.
The original LBMA show included 325 objects, selected by experts in the field of design. Consigning works from local retail spaces and local distributors, LBMA could not acquire the works shown in the exhibition. Over the past 70 years, the museum was able to collect works from some of the designers highlighted in the show, such as Charles and Ray Eames, Sam Maloof, and Jerome and Evelyn Ackerman. Tour the show to understand how new materials, combined with thoughtful design, brought art to items of daily living. It’s a blast!
LBMA Downtown has mounted a complementary exhibit, CA Designed 2020. Co-curated by designer Eric Trine of Amigo Modern, this polished show uses LBMA Downtown’s exhibit space to maximum advantage, featuring select contemporary home furnishings from 28 leading-edge Southern California studio designers. Exhibition pieces were selected from categories in the original 1955 LBMA California Designed show including furniture, wall hangings, fabrics, tableware, floor coverings and accessories.
“I see both of these exhibits talking not only about contemporary and modern design, but also a reflection of how the Long Beach Museum of Art has embraced and celebrated the contemporary artist/designer throughout its 70 years,” Paul Loya, LBMA associate curator, said.
When asked to comment select a favorite piece, Loya suggested the Marshmallow couch designed by Irving Harper for George Nelson & Associates for Herman Miller. The sofa was produced from 1956 to 1961, with a total of only 186 produced.
“It is wonderful to have such an iconic and rare piece in our permanent collection,” Loya said.
Each show provides a new appreciation of the art of design in everyday life. According to LBMA executive director Ron Nelson, "LBMA Downtown is excited to showcase today's contemporary design from local Southern California design studios."
CA Design 1955 will be on display through April 26 at 2300 E. Ocean Blvd. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, to 8 p.m. Thursday. Admission is $10/$8 for students (with I.D.) and seniors 62+. Free admission after 3 p.m. on Thursdays and half price admission all day Friday. Claire’s, the on-site restaurant, provides diners half-price admission with Claire’s receipt, on the day of dining only. For more information, go to www.lbma.org or 562-439-2119.
CA Designed 2020 will be on display through May 3 at LBMA Downtown, 356 E. Third St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 9 p.m. every third Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, go to www.lbma.org/lbmadowntown/ or call 562-317-7300.