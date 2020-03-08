"Conversations on Conflict," an interactive installation by artist Kiyomi Fukui Nannery is currently on view at the Belmont Height’s neighborhood Flux Art Space. In addition to viewing the art, visitors are invited to share time with the artist, to fold origami cranes and to engage in conversation.
This is intended, in the artist’s words, as a “hopeful prayer towards resolution for individuals and groups engaged in conflict. Through this exchange we will look at the subjective nature of historical (or personal) narrative and our evolving conceptions about who we are within it.”
Kiyomi Fukui Nannery is Japanese-American, of Japanese and Korean descent. The artist said that the "Conversations on Conflict" project originated with complex dialogues between herself and her father. Their universal and timely topics included conflict between countries, between people, and within themselves, feelings of connection and disconnection with cultural heritage, and shifting, complicated senses of identity. It is hoped that the folding of 1,000 cranes becomes a unifying and meditative action.
Nannery lives and works in Long Beach and holds an MFA in Printmaking from Cal State Long Beach. Nannery is proficient in many media, including fiber arts, participatory performance art and print-based art work.
According to the artist, “my practice is an attempt to capture transient intimacy. My works tend to have an ephemeral quality, either by their subjectivities, or materials involved. They often suggest deterioration, usually even the materials themselves — beet juice, composted dirt, seeds, sprouts, and fragile paper. Sometimes the components of my works are even intangible —encounters, memory, or time.”
Make some time to view Nannery’s art, to fold some origami and to immerse yourself in an art experience.
"Conversations with Conflict" is at Flux Art Space, 410 Termino Ave., to March 22. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. There is a dialogue with the artist on from 1 to 3 p.m. March 14 and a public closing reception from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 22. Admission is free. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/fluxartspace/ or www.instagram.com/fluxartspace or call 562-588-9153.