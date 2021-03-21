A partnership between the Long Beach Airport and the Arts Council for Long Beach has developed a 20-piece exhibit addressing the coronavirus pandemic.
All of the work is from women artists living in Long Beach as part of the year-long LB Suffrage 100 effort commemorating the centennial of women winning the vote. Artists received a $500 honorarium for each piece chosen for the exhibit.
Works are prints installed on large construction barriers set up in high traffic areas of the airport. A release said the exhibit will be up for at least six months.
“We are so pleased to display this impressive array of art at LGB for travelers and the public,” Airport Director Cynthia Guidry said in the release. “It is a wonderful opportunity to show our support for the local arts community, while spreading encouragement and a sense of optimism with our travelers and the public.”
The exhibit is called "We Got This: Art in the Time of the Pandemic." The works are characterized in the release as expressing hope, shared community, respect for frontline workers and an acknowledgement of the challenges ahead.
The exhibit was paid for with the airport's share of the city's Percent for the Arts program. Works can be seen online at Gazettes.com/go/pandemicart.