“Puff of Wind," a public art sculpture donated by Dr. Asher David Kelman, has been installed at its new Long Beach home at Junipero Beach, just below the Long Beach Art Museum.
The sculpture is 31 feet high and 17 feet long. It features a stainless-steel sailboat and the artist said he hopes young people are inspired when they see it. The boat is a fully rotating sculpture that will sail (rotate) with the wind. It is anchored 12 feet in cement.
Multiple cities were vying for the sculpture but Kelman credits Long Beach’s Eric Lopez, director of Public Works, for serving as the “puff of wind” that gave Long Beach a leg up in securing the piece.
“It has been a pleasure working with the artist on the relocation of this beautiful sculpture to the city of Long Beach,” Lopez said. He added that the City Council authorized the installation of the Puff of Wind at Junipero Beach in August 2019.
The staff report at the time said, “The ‘Puff of Wind' sculpture serves as a metaphor for the journey of life and the wish to inspire people toward the American Dream.
"The sculptor imagined a magical boat for their odyssey and urged the sailor to catch a ‘Puff of Wind, to sail toward their destiny.”
Tom Shadden, founder of Aquatic Capital of America and a government and corporate liaison during the 1984 Olympics said, "To have ‘Puff of Wind' installed at the foot of Junipero in Long Beach is a fitting tribute to the 1984 Olympic sailing venue and an inspiration to our youth to pursue their dreams."
Kelman said, “Individuals pushing beyond apparent boundaries is what sustains humanity. That is the odyssey we want for each child,”
The sailboat is a stylized version of a Beetle Cat that Kelman witnessed sailing along the eastern seaboard. Initially he observed young sailors on the water from a large sailboat. Next, he chartered a plane in North Haven, Maine, to fly over to look at the wake the boats left. That night he dreamt the curly hair of Sandro Botticelli’s Birth of Venus was what the wind and wake resembled and incorporated that into the design.
Beetle Cats are to Massachusetts youth sailors what Naples Sabots are to Long Beach sailors. Jacqueline Onassis had a Beetle Cat shipped to Greece in 1969 for John F. Kennedy Jr. to learn sailing. The boats have a distinctive Gaff rig with a four cornered sail with a pole (Gaff) at the top.
Kelman continued to pursue inspirational excursions including a visit to Chicago to see Cloud Gate, aka “The Bean,” and capture the mercury-like surface that reflects images in playful ways.
More research included a quick flight to France, where in Bordeaux he met with French sea captain and yacht photographer Nicolas Claris, who urged Kelman to be sure the boat would rotate with the wind.
The project was an international endeavor with experts from all over the world providing input: a Bulgarian guru on curved steel, a bridge expert from Pakistan, an aeronautical engineer from Holland and a civil engineer from Manhattan Beach, all working in concert with the artist.
Puff of Wind was the winning entry in the Manhattan Beach Cultural Arts Commission’s contest in 2014 for the Sculpture Garden Exhibition. It was planned as one-year display, yet remained for four additional years.
The sculpture was displayed in a plaza-on the roof of a parking structure., at 15th Street and Highland Avenue in Manhattan Beach. The display did not allow the boat to move with the wind. Kelman said he wanted the sculpture in a spot where the wind could make the sculpture come alive, and Long Beach was the perfect venue.