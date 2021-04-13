A project asking artists to create their own shipping container (model) will complete a year-long substitution for the eighth annual Port of Long Beach Photo Program.
In partnership with the Arts Council for Long Beach, the Port of Long Beach has hosted a boatload of photographers for a trip through the harbor, then set up an exhibition of the resulting photographs. Arrival of the coronavirus pandemic and its attendant shutdowns torpedoed the 2020 version of the contest.
Over the last year, the Arts Council has produced PhotoWorks in the photo program's place. PhotoWorks comprised a series of photography workshops and profiles of port Photo Program alumni on social media. Now comes a do-it-yourself model container project created by Long Beach artist and designer Nick Zegel.
There is a tutorial video and downloadable PDF about how to make a scale model of a shipping container at artslb.org/photo-works/. Then it's up to the individual to decorate the container.
Once the container is done, the Arts Council wants artists to share their work on Instagram with the hashtags #artslb and #portoflongbeach. The first 100 people posting containers will be entered in a drawing for a $100 gift card from Tuttle Cameras.
The five PhotoWorks workshops still are available free by joining the PhotoWorks Program at www.facebook.com/groups/polbphotoworks.
Seven port Photo Program alumni profiles also can be watched for free. They are at artslb.org/photo-works/. Top model containers will be displayed there as well.
—Harry Saltzgaver