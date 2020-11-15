A relatively new theater troupe, the Mid-World Players, is offering the community a Thanksgiving gift in the form of a play designed specifically for the internet.
Mid-World is based at the Found Theatre downtown, and had produced two satirical musicals before the coronavirus pandemic stopped live performances. This play, "Dear Brutus," is the third in a series the troupe is calling the Quarantine Collection.
"Dear Brutus" is directed by Jesse Seann Atkinson, a cofounder and CEO of the troupe. The play's being described as a cross between "It's A Wonderful Life" and "A Midsummer's Night Dream."
There is no set price for a ticket to watch the play. The video link will be provided after any level of donation at http://gf.me/u/y5w7hx. "Dear Brutus" will premiere on Thanksgiving Day, and will be available until New Year's Day.
The second play in the Quarantine Collection, "No Exit," is still available, as well. Go to https://gf.me/u/yna997.