A new mural at Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Long Beach will be dedicated this Saturday, March 14, as part of the LBArtwalk.
The Arts Council for Long Beach helped Marriott management select an artist for the project, according to a release. Muralist Cody Lusby was chosen, and created "Inflatable LB Icons."
The wall location for the mural is near the Marriott's pool, and the mural concept depicts icons of Long Beach as pool inflatables. Lusby was raised in Southern California and lives in Long Beach now. He also received a commission for the Metro Art Portrait Series along the light rail Metro A Line.
The mural dedication will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, during the downtown LB Artwalk. The Artwalk takes place along neighboring streets in the East Village. The art walk runs from 5- 9 p.m and features gallery openings and artist vendors. The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, go to www.artslb.org.