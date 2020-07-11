Organizers of a new art gallery produced by the Port City Creative Guild hopes to have a home later this year at Community Hospital of Long Beach.
But the hospital has to open first. In the meantime, the guild has created an online virtual gallery with its first show, "Emergence," available now. The gallery is part of the guild's website, portcitycreativeguild.org.
This show includes work from 10 local artists — the art is available for sale and the artists will accept commissions.
A collaboration with the Long Beach Museum of Art will place some of the work from the show in the LBMA Downtown gallery, once that gallery reopens after the COVID-19 closure. The Arts Council of Long Beach has agreed to conduct a call for artists in September for the. next guild show.