A new one-man version of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" will start streaming the Saturday after Thanksgiving to benefit live theaters across the country.
Tony winner Jefferson Mays plays more than 50 roles in the specially filmed version of the holiday classic. Ebenezer Scrooge comes to life on Saturday, Nov. 28, and will be available through Jan. 3, with a portion of every ticket sold going back to the presenting theater, including Long Beach's International City Theatre.
“This is one more way that ICT can continue to serve and connect with our community,” says producing artistic director caryn desai. “Perhaps this new telling of this classic holiday story will bring some joy to families during these challenging times.”
Tickets, good for the entire household are $50, and can be purchased at www.InternationalCityTheatre.org.