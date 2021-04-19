Musical Theatre West is still barred from producing Broadway musicals on the Carpenter Center stage thanks to coronavirus pandemic restrictions and California State University, Long Beach, policies.
But the easing of restrictions has opened a window for outdoor performances, and MTW producing artistic director Paul Garman is taking advantage. MTW will present David Burnham in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 24.
Earlier this month, Los Angeles County moved into the Orange (moderate) Tier, easing restrictions on gatherings. Concerts and other outdoor performances are allowed with up to 33% capacity. Some indoor entertainment is allowed, but capacity remains severely limited — 15% or 200 people, whichever is lower in the Orange Tier unless everyone is vaccinated, when it can go to 35%. Outdoor capacity increases with vaccination or recent negative tests as well.
"MTW is so excited to be doing our first live event in over a year," Garman said. "To have a Broadway star of David‘s caliber kicking off this reopening of live events is very exciting. MTW audiences will remember David as Prince Eric in "The Little Mermaid" and Joe Gillis in "Sunset Boulevard."
Saturday's concert will be outdoors at The Grand event center, and tickets are sold only as full tables to maintain distancing and other coronavirus restrictions. Tickets range from $500 a seat at a Producer's Table of four to $75 per seat at table of two or four. Producer and VIP tables include a bottle of wine.
Tickets must be purchased in advance. Go to musical.org/live-concerts/ for details and to buy tickets.
Burnham hit the leading man level when he was chosen to replace Donny Osmond on the "Joseph And The Amazing Technocolor Dreamcoat," where he won a Dramalogue award. He also toured nationally in "Jesus Christ Superstar." He has been on Broadway in the mega-hit "Wicked" and in "The Light In The Piazza."
He also maintains a singing career, and has produced two solo albums — "David Burnham" and "One Day." He performs with symphonies and takes his solo concert on the road.
Garman already is planning for the next live event. Madison Claire Parks will be in concert on May 22, also at The Grand.
MTW staff still is working remotely, but does return calls made to 562-856-1999 and emails sent to info@musical.org. More information is avalable at www.musical.org.