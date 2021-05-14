Musical Theatre West will close out May — Asian American & Pacific Islander month — with "Allegiance," a Broadway production inspired by the personal experiences of "Star Trek" star George Takei during World War II.
The performance follows the Kimura family in the years following the attack on Pearl Harbor, as well as the subsequent incarceration of Japanese Americans in internment camps. Takei's family was among the interned.
That's happening from Thursday, May 27, through Sunday, June 6. People can stream the play for $27.50 per household. Go to musical.org for more information, or to purchase tickets.