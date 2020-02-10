Genevieve Macias, who has been leading the Long Beach Symphony Foundation, has been named executive director of Musica Angelica, the Baroque orchestra that makes its home in Long Beach.
Macias has been with the Long Beach Symphony for more than six years as vice president of development and communications; she added the foundation position 18 months ago.
“Genevieve Macias brings over 20 years of both corporate marketing and performing arts management experience and will take Musica Angelica to the next level,” Steve Goodling, Musica Angelica board chair, said in a release. “She brings the ideal combination of fundraising, marketing and orchestra management experience that is required to take an orchestra into the next decade.”
Musica Angelica was formed in 1993, and moved its headquarters to Long Beach five years ago. The orchestra performs in the Beverly O'Neill Theater, part of the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center, as well as at the First Congregational Church of Los Angeles.
The next concert on the schedule in March 27, with "Bach Suite and Concerti." for more information, go to musicaangelic.org.
—Harry Saltzgaver