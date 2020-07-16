Gregorio Luke, the former Museum of Latin American Art executive director who launched a second career as a lecturer, is going virtual.
Art expert Luke launched Murals Under The Stars while he still was associated with MoLAA, with shows on the side of the museum building. He later took the concept on the road, including a giant inflatable screen.
Now Luke will offer the lecture online, with a Zoom program planned this Saturday, July 18. He will present a lecture about Leonardo Da Vinci he first presented last year in Florence, Italy, to commemorate Da Vinci's 500th birthday.
"Leonardo created the two most famous paintings in history: the ‘Mona Lisa' and the ‘Last Supper'," Luke said, "but he was not circumscribed to art. He studied anatomy, machinery, optics, human flight and much more."
The program begins at 6 p.m. Saturday. To buy tickets ($7.50) and receive the Zoom information, go to Gazettes.com/go/murals.