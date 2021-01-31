Streaming sketch comedy from multiple locations may be the COVID-19 version of "Saturday Night Live" — at least if Jon Peterson and his P3 Theatre Company has their way.
On Saturday, Feb. 13, P3 will present comedy troupe Funny Bonz in "The Humerus Solution." This is the troupe's second production; the first was in November.
Performers come from the Laffing Matterz cast that entertained for nine years at a Fort Lauderdale, Fla., dinner theater, along with three newcomers.
“Funny Bōnz will feature state-of-the-art technology to fully immerse the audience,” P3’s streaming engineer, Brian Russell, said in a release. “All actors will utilize at-home studio kits to enter a 3D virtual environment, fit with realistic digital lighting and blocking.”
There will be two 90-minute shows on Feb. 13 — at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. That includes an intermission so viewers can "refresh their beverage of choice and answer nature’s call in the comfort of their homes," Peterson said.
Tickets start at $29.99. To buy tickets and see who is in the cast, go to p3theatre.biz. The show is intended for mature audiences.