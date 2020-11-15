"Laugh as much as possible, always laugh. It's the sweetest thing one can do for oneself and one's fellow human beings," said American poet Maya Angelou.
As our nation grapples with political division and a pandemic, one local group is embracing Angelou’s philosophy and seeking to share humor. P3 Theatre Company, a Long Beach-based performance group, enjoyed on-stage success at the Ernest Borgnine Theatre until COVID-19 curtailed all live productions. Now, the group is raising money to offer innovative online comedy shows.
Instead of dwelling on the negative, P3 decided to embrace technological opportunities and employ actors from across the nation in a clever, cohesive show. From locations in California, Florida, Texas and Illinois, P3 performers will appear together virtually, in online SNL-type skits that satirize the realities of our current crazy world.
“The theme for Funny Bōnz is anything topical — celebrities, politics, current events,” said P3 Theatre Company founder and Executive Artistic Director Jon Peterson. “We are self-acclaimed equal opportunity offenders.”
In order for P3 to purchase the technological pieces needed to digitally link these actors, the group launched a fund-raising campaign on Kickstarter.com. P3 Theatre Company asked for help to raise $3,500, the amount needed to cover the cost of basic equipment kits for its eight actors; each performer needs a quality microphone, a green screen, proper lighting tools, and cable adapters for recording and ethernet connections. Now that P3’s minimum has been met, additional money will be used to offset expenses and improve performances.
“Funny Bōnz will feature state-of-the-art technology to fully immerse the audience,” said P3 Theatre Company’s live stream engineer Brian Russell. “All actors will utilize at-home studio kits to enter a 3D virtual environment, fit with realistic digital lighting and blocking.”
P3’s Funny Bōnz is inspired by a show called Laffing Matterz, which ran for years at an award-winning dinner theater in Florida. Six members of the Funny Bōnz cast are from the original Laffing Matterz production.
“I’m excited to be working once again with this amazing group of performers,” said Laffing Matterz creator/producer Rita Wells, “and I look forward to being able to do so in a way that keeps our audience and performers safe.”
Funny Bōnz will be presented in two acts; its runtime will be around 90 minutes, including intermission. Peterson said the show’s skits will contain adult humor. He advised anyone younger than 16 to view with parental approval. The show will stream on a password-protected link that will only be accessible to ticket purchasers. The first online performance is scheduled for February 2021. After that, P3 plans to update new material regularly and present a new comedy show every two months. When in-person productions are allowed to resume, the company intends to present the show in a dinner theater format.
To support P3’s Kickstarter campaign, go to Gazettes.com/go/funny. For information about P3 Theatre Company and its upcoming performances, go to p3theatre.biz.