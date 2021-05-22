Act Out Theatre Company, a youth theater troupe based in North Long Beach, plans to return to live performances in June with a production of "The Wizard of Oz."
Executive Director Travis Wade said in a release that rehearsals started in late January with COVID-19 compliant outdoor, indoor and zoom sessions. Cast and crew totals about 50 people, Wade said.
“These artists (and audiences) have desperately been craving an outlet to perform for over a year now, and we are really excited that we’ve been able to make that happen in a way that is safe, fun and meaningful,” Wade wrote.
This production will be outside, on the lawn of the Light and Life Community Center, 3341 E. 59th St. It will be set up to accommodate 100 people.
Live performances will be at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays June 4, 5, 11 and 12, and 3 p.m. Sundays June 6 and 13. Online live stream performances will be offer June 4 and June 11, also at 7 p.m.
Act Out shut down a production of "Oliver Twist" in March 2020. Wade said that show will return this summer, then a new production of "High School Musical" will complete the year in the fall.
The theatre company launched in 2012, and focuses on being a tuition-free arts and theatre education organization. Curriculum includes lighting, audio design, set design/construction, make-up, and costuming as well as on-stage skills.
Wade said the pandemic shutdown did not stop the group, which produced a complete, multi-camera live stream show in December, along with summer workshops in partnership with USC theater students and a Master Artist workshop featuring Lim Jackson. Mentoring classes continued as well.
This production of "The Wizard of Oz" is sponsored by the Port of Long Beach, the Arts Council for Long Beach, the city of Long Beach, the Munzer Foundation and Light and Life Community Center. Tickets for the live shows are $10 each, and livestream tickets are $15 per household.
Tickets are available at www.actoutlb.com. For more information, call 323-920-5069.