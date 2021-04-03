P3 Theatre Company of Long Beach is coproducing a virtual sketch comedy show this Saturday with another troupe based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

This is the second edition of "Funny Bōnz, the Humerus Solution;” the first was streamed in February. The hybrid live/streaming sketch musical comedy event is produced in partnership with Laffing Matterz, a dinner theater company that once included Jon Peterson, the founding executive artistic director of P3 Theatre Company.

The two-act show runs approximately 90 minutes and will be aired at 4 and 7 p.m. PDT Saturday, April 10. Tickets are $29.99 and can be purchased at P3Theatre.biz/FunnyBonz.

This show is designed for mature audiences.

