Long Beach Shakespeare Company will present "The Importance Of Being Earnest" online beginning Friday, May 28.
The Oscar Wilde play was first performed in 1895. A comical farce, it involves mistaken identities, attempted ruses and more, and remains a staple for community theaters.
This is a recorded version of the stage show, filmed at LB Shakespeare's Helen Borgers Theatre. It can be watched for $35 per household any time between May 28 and June 27.
Tickets can be bought at lbshakespeare.org. In addition to the URL for the play, purchasers get a link for a pdf of the program to print or view.