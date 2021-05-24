Long Beach Shakespeare Company will present "The Importance Of Being Earnest" online beginning Friday, May 28.

The Oscar Wilde play was first performed in 1895. A comical farce, it involves mistaken identities, attempted ruses and more, and remains a staple for community theaters.

This is a recorded version of the stage show, filmed at LB Shakespeare's Helen Borgers Theatre. It can be watched for $35 per household any time between May 28 and June 27.

Tickets can be bought at lbshakespeare.org. In addition to the URL for the play, purchasers get a link for a pdf of the program to print or view.

Harry has been executive editor of Gazette Newspapers for more than 26 years. He has been in the newspaper business for more than 35 years, with experience on both weekly and metropolitan daily papers in Colorado and California.

