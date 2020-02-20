In 1996, a group of young actors tried their hand at writing, producing, and performing a play. Their marketing poster asked audience members to bring their own chairs and watch the show in a garage. A “sell-out” crowd packed the garage both nights.
After this exciting experience, actors Eric Hamme and Jamie Sweet enrolled in the Theatre Department at Cal State Long Beach and met Matthew Anderson. The three thespians developed a deep bond and began to talk about producing and performing plays in a place they would call “The Garage Theatre.”
In 2001, their dream became a reality. The trio founded a theater company and presented shows in various locations until 2005, when they found a permanent home on Seventh Street. It had housed the Found Theatre, which moved to a larger home in what is now called The Streets.
This year marks the 20th Anniversary Season of the Garage Theatre.
“It was kind of like forming a band,” Anderson said. “We started performing at this weird old downtown Long Beach band rehearsal space … and it evolved from there.”
With only 1,200 square feet and 30-40 seats, the Garage Theatre troupe offers an assortment of unique works that aim to uncover social and human truths. Set pieces and costumes may be simple, but the stage is a showcase for complex stories.
“Since the beginning, we set out to produce theater that had a little edge to it, that we believed would appeal to the young and diverse community of Long Beach,” Hamme said.
Hamme loves the selections in this year’s season and said the shows have “a little something for everyone.” From March 6 to April 11, the company will present “Psycho Beach Party.” In July and August, audiences can watch “The Mother****er with the Hat.” October’s offering will be “The Drowning Girls,” and the season will conclude with “She Kills Monsters.”
The former director of the Musical Theatre Conservatory at Orange County School of the Arts, Jeff Paul, is directing “Psycho Beach Party.” Paul received his BA and MFA in Acting/Directing at CSULB, where he directed Anderson, Hamme and Sweet. Paul described “Psycho Beach Party” as a “funny sendup of old Hollywood beach movies and psychological dramas” and said the play is a perfect fit for the “intimate space and outlaw sensibility at the Garage.”
The intimate space is very important to the founders. Hamme said that physical proximity at the Garage Theatre makes audiences feel like they are part of the show. Anderson concurred, saying, “we can see each other laugh and feel each other’s emotions” and this leads to some “powerful, visceral moments for both us and them.”
Connection is a defining element of the Garage Theatre. According to Anderson, the small group has basically become family; their relationship allows them to be honest with each other, challenge each other, and help everyone grow together.
“When you work and play with the same people night after night for 20 years, you get to know them pretty well,” Anderson said. “There’s an unspoken language that develops.”
The Garage Theatre is located at 251 E. Seventh St. Shows are presented at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings. Tickets can be purchased by phone, 866-811-4111 or online at www.thegaragetheatre.org.