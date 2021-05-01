A two-month submission window has begun for the 2022 New Works Festival at the Long Beach Playhouse.
For more than 30 years, folks at the Playhouse have culled through scripts for unproduced plays, eventually coming up with two winners. Those plays are then produced as staged readings, complete with on-the-spot feedback from a professional theater critic.
Along with pretty much everything else, the corona pandemic threw a wrench into the New Works Festival process, and the 2019 winners were put on virtually earlier this year. The 2020 winners — "Book Club" by Suzie Heaton and "Leon’s Warning" by Marc Littman — will be staged virtually on June 4 and 5, respectively.
The deadline to submit scripts in the 2022 competition is June 30. All plays receive an initial reading by a committee member, with all members reading finalists before the winners are chosen. The staged reading are planned to occur in March or April, 2022.
All playwrights are welcome to submit a script — the only restriction is that it cannot have been performed as a fully staged play. Applications are submitted online, with the script in PDF form. Go to Gazettes.com/go/lbplayhouse to submit a script.
For more information about the Playhouse, go to lbplayhouse.org.