While the coronavirus pandemic has kept Long Beach Playhouse seats vacant for the last year, the theater's New Works Festival has continued.
Now it's time to see and hear the results — even if it is online. The winners of the 2020 New Works Festival will be given a full reading on Friday and Saturday, April 2 and 3.
“Because these plays are performed as readings, the focus is on the words and inflection,” said Roxanne Patmor, New Works Committee member and LBP board president. "The audience pays attention in a different way because there’s nothing to distract from the script."
That's good, because these readings will take place online. The Playhouse had been preparing for the readings in March last year when the pandemic hit; the production was first postponed in hopes of doing it on stage, then canceled.
So on April 2, "The Denouement" by Jack Raymond of Seal Beach will be presented on YouTube. Following the reading, there will be a facilitated discussion on YouTube Live. Then on April 3 the process will be repeated for "The Clipper" by Maryanne Woods of Morristown, NJ.
To add to the fun, winners of the 2021 New Works Festival — the 30th annual — will be announced at the April readings. Those plays will be read on June 4 and 5.
“We receive as many as 100 submissions from playwrights each year,” said Jane Nunn, New Works Committee chair. “We are honored to read their plays and appreciate the willingness of the authors to put forth their work for our review.”
This year's productions are sponsored by the Port of Long Beach, and will be free to viewers. Reservations still are requested.
To find information about how to reserve a ticket and what the online link will be, check the Playhouse website, lbplayhouse.org.
—Harry Saltzgaver