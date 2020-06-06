The Long Beach Playhouse marquee is blank. For the first time in more than 90 years, no one knows when the next play will take the stage — either the Main Stage or the Studio.
But the New Works Festival will go on.
"We've been doing it for about 30 years," Madison Mooney, the Playhouse's executive director, said. "We solicit submissions in the spring and early summer, then they are read by at least two committee members before we select the finalists.
"There are two winners — one from California and one national winner. Then we do a staged reading."
Winners of the 2019 festival are still waiting for that staged reading. It, along with the rest of the Playhouse season, was put on hold in mid-March when the coronavirus pandemic reached the city.
"Normally we do the staged reading in late March," Mooney said. "We're not sure when we can do that with these winners, but once we get back, we'll do it pretty quickly."
Getting back to the business of producing plays may take awhile, Mooney admitted. While the business community has begun to reopen as restrictions ease, theaters are in the last phase of reopening due to continued social distancing requirements.
While International City Theatre might be able to open soon by making all of the 800 seats in the Beverly O'Neill Theater available so their 200-300 person audiences can spread out, the Playhouse doesn't have that option.
"We have about 200 seats in the Main Stage," Mooney said. "And we just can't make it work with an audience of say 50 people."
Mooney said the Playhouse applied for and received a PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loan, so was able to keep staff on board. The crew has been busy "doing things we don't normally have time for," including deep cleaning and updating the lighting system.
Casts and crews were preparing "Cat On A Hot Tin Roof" for the Main Stage and "Angels In America" for the Studio when the shutdown took place. Those plays will be presented when the Playhouse opens, Mooney said, pushing following plays into the next season.
Ticket holders can use tickets for the next season, a discount on subscriptions next year, ask for refunds or turn the tickets over as a donation to the Playhouse. For ticket information, call the box office at 562-494-1014, option 1.
A submission form for the New Works Festival is at lbplayhouse.org/special-events/new-works-festival/. The deadline for submissions is June 30.