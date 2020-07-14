Faint hopes of returning to the stage have been dashed for Long Beach performing arts groups with the resurgence of the coronavirus and the attendant restrictions on gatherings.
Every theater troupe in the city has postponed or canceled plays, with only one left on the 2020 calendar. The Long Beach Symphony has scratched its 2020 concerts, moving them into 2021 or "as soon as we are allowed and our patrons feel safe."
The Camerata Singers have received a large grant from the RuMBa Foundation, and will use it to produce Peace Project 4 on Nov. 1, but the audience and chorale both will be much smaller. And the annual Messiah concert has been cancelled. Long Beach Opera has canceled its season, planning to start again in 2021.
But, at least right now, every arts administrator has vowed their organization will survive.
ICT
International City Theatre had juggled schedules after the first round of closures this spring, hoping to salvage its season and its signature fundraiser, Encore. But artistic producing director caryn desai said the governing board met last week and pushed Encore to March from October. They also canceled production of "Lend Me A Tenor," the second play to be dropped this season — "Closely Related Keys" was canceled in May. The California premiere of "Daisy," has been moved again, to Oct. 21.
"All of us involved in the production of "Daisy" have a passionate commitment to bringing this relevant, important play to life," desai wrote in a letter to ticket holders. "My amazing team of artists (actors and designers) have been invested in this project since February! I am grateful and proud to have this very talented team remain with me."
ICT, like all the other groups, is offering refunds, but also is suggesting the tickets or ticket price be converted into tax-deductible donations. Go to ictlongbeach.org. Education programs, including production of videos for in-class sessions, continue online.
MTW
Musical Theatre West produces large Broadway musicals, with the Carpenter Performing Arts Center as its home. That has proved problematic, both because of the ban against large gatherings and the fact that the Carpenter is part of the Cal State Long Beach campus — and as such has been closed until January.
"Because of the uncertainty of when the theater might be available, and also at what capacity it will be available to us, we have made the difficult decision of postponing our remaining two 2019/20 productions and our upcoming 2020/21 season with four productions until July 2021," Paul Garman, MTW's executive producer/director, said. "Between July 2021 and August 2022 we will present the six productions our subscribers have purchased tickets for."
MTW had to cancel its primary fundraiser, Broadway in the Park, which normally takes place in August. Garman has shut down most of the business operation, with the box office closed at least for the rest of this year. But production of weekly online social media programs will continue, and a series of online concerts is in the works. Go to musical.org.
LBP
Long Beach Playhouse has the advantage of owning its own building, including stages and workrooms. That can also be a disadvantage, executive director Madison Mooney said, since bills for utilities and maintenance continue even though no plays are being produced. Most of the Playhouse staff has been furloughed until 2021, she added.
"We're postponing any full productions until 2021, hopefully meeting in somewhat large groups will be alright by then and our performers can interact closer than 6 feet," Mooney said. "We have been promoting online challenges and we are looking into other opportunities for our artists to have an outlet to perform… We encourage folks to donate if they enjoy what we have been putting on our pages."
The Playhouse canceled its primary fundraiser, the Long Beach Playhouse Radio Hour, in June. Its New Works Festival still is seeking entries. Go to lbplayhouse.org.
Symphony
The Long Beach Symphony has only canceled one concert in May so far. This Classical season is over. POPS! concerts are being rescheduled, and the Violins of Hope series has moved to next February, executive director Kelly Lucera said. The symphony's signature fundraiser, Crescendo, also has been postponed.
"We look forward to presenting the talents of this great Long Beach Symphony as soon as it is safe to do so for our audience members and our orchestra," Lucera wrote in a statement. "We cannot wait to perform our Classical and POPS! concerts at the Terrace Theater and the Long Beach Arena."
Grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and the RuMBa Foundation have opened opportunities for nontraditional concert venues and smaller chamber music concerts. Go to longbeachsymphony.org.
Camerata
President Jan Hower said that the group's emphasis now is the Peace Project, which would involve fewer than 40 singers. She said the theme, Our Beautiful Earth, is particularly relevant in these troubled times. No decision has been made yet whether an audience will be allowed at the Nov. 1 performance, or whether there will be an admission fee or request for donations.
“The immense struggle to try and preserve the arts (especially singing) will be a hardship for months to come," Artistic Director James K. Bass said. "We are creatively and gingerly moving forward with the thought that we must return to live music.”
The group's summer fundraiser and October gala both have been canceled. Hower said there will be no season subscriptions this coming year, with tickets sold by event only. Go to longbeachcameratasingers.org.
Other Long Beach theater troupes and musical groups face the same hurdles the larger groups do. Check websites for more information.
NOTE: This story has been updated to correct Long Beach Symphony concert information.