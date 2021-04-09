Leadership Long Beach helps train people who say they want to be more involved in their community.
The Nonprofit Partnership helps nonprofits with many things, including development of the boards that often oversee them.
So, for the third year, the agencies will try to bring together community members interesting in serving on a board and nonprofits on the lookout for people who would be good board members. It's called Board Connection, and happens virtually this year on Monday, April 26.
Sponsored by the Port of Long Beach, the past two Board Connections were meet and greet receptions. Much the same is planned this year — just online, and without drinks or hors d'oeuvres.
Nonprofit representatives should register at www.gazettes.com/go/register2 while prospective board members register at www.gazettes.com/go/register. The event is from 5 to 7 p.m. April 26, and the link will be provided after registration.
For more information, go to tnpsocal.org or email info@tnpsocal.org.