Uncertainty over venues and the ability to have people gather as audiences has prompted the Long Beach Opera to cancel the rest of its 2020 season.
LBO had planned to perform "Billy the Kid" May 3-10, and "Frida" June 20-28. "The Lighthouse," originally scheduled for March 21-29 at the Aquarium of the Pacific, how will move to the 2021 season so it can still be performed at the aquarium.
“One of the most devastating parts of this current situation for the arts community has been the toll many cancellations have taken on the artists who had been slated to sing, conduct, design and manage performances all across the country and the world," LBO executive director Jenny Rivera said in a release. "LBO is committed to paying our artists and at this time is able to commit to compensating them for 50% of their fees.”
Rivera said that patrons are encouraged to donate the price of subscriptions and tickets as a tax-deductible donation to LBO. The opera has created an LBO Artists Support Fund, and is soliciting donations to increase the amount it is able to pay artists. Tickets also can be exchanged as gift certificates, which can be used for future performances including for the 2021 season.
For more information about exchanges or donations, contact the box office by emailing boxoffice@longbeachopera.org or call (562) 470-7464, from 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays–Thursdays. For more about the LBO, go to www.longbeachopera.org.