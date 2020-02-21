An ambitious new rock opera is set to premiere on Feb. 23 at the Gaslamp Restaurant in Long Beach.
“Silver Bullet: a Rock Opera,” written by high school friends Stan DeWitt and Derek O’Brien, tells the story of an Iraq War veteran’s trials and tribulations upon returning home.
The duo jammed together in a Led Zeppelin cover band while attending Fullerton High. O’Brien went on to drum with legendary punk band Social Distortion and DeWitt pursued music academia at Cal State Long Beach.
“We reconnected about 10 years ago, and at the time he had a studio and I would go and record other people’s albums there. At some point we talked about the possibility of doing our own songs,” said DeWitt, who now is Minister of Music at Grace First Presbyterian Church in Long Beach.
Two songs in the show (“Get Away” and “Welcome to the American Dream”) that DeWitt had previously written served as tent poles to the eventual story.
“We did it kind of backwards, where we didn’t create the story and then write the songs around it," he said. "We created the first few songs and let them dictate where the story was heading. Eventually we went back and filled in the gaps where we could write other songs,” he said.
Initially the friends didn’t know the story would center around a returning war veteran.
“When it began to look like a story about a returning Iraq War veteran, we decided to really commit to it,” DeWitt said, detailing how the friends consulted with veterans directly to ensure an accurate portrayal.
“Derek and I both are aware of what’s happening in our country, and with the political climate," DeWitt said. "We’ve seen multiple wars in our lives, and we’ve all seen the toll it takes on us as a society. Art should shine a light on the things inside you that are troubling or difficult to look at. That was part of our decision at the beginning, when we realized where the story was going.”
The album was released in 2016, and soon DeWitt found himself revisioning the project as a stage production. Consulting with his friend Ken Roht, who had directing experience, the tweaks began to transform the story from a record to a full-fledged rock opera with a full band (including a string quartet) and a cast of 12 singers.
“In album format, you can kind of leave some things unspoken, and people will listen but they may or may not follow along with the story,” DeWitt explained. "The experience of listening to an album is not quite the same as the experience of going to a theater. Those kinds of gaps in the story would not go unnoticed in theater. People would notice things like continuity issues. So that’s where we had to write a lot of the new material."
Two nonprofits are going to be represented at the premiere, he said. One is the Urban Voices Project, which is a choir for homeless people throughout LA, and the other is Home Front Rising, which is a Long Beach-based organization that seeks to heal veterans through the arts.
DeWitt tapped Ann Wellman of the Long Beach Community Theater organization to direct the show, and casting was done through a Facebook group and word of mouth.
“We really wanted a diverse group on stage,” DeWitt said of an eclectic cast of singers that rounds out a band of seasoned musicians. “We’re trying to portray this as a story of not just one particular guy, but someone all of us know. This story crosses through all walks of life, and that was what we wanted to show.”
Frank Cope was chosen for the lead singing role, effectively serving as the front man for the production, and can be seen front and center in the rousing anthems that dot the rock opera, including the eponymous “Silver Bullet” song.
“A silver bullet is kind of like a panacea,” DeWitt said. “If you’re looking for a silver bullet, you’re looking for something that’s going to solve all your problems with one shot. The main character thought that going to war would be that thing that would make him a hero and impress his dad. When he comes back with PTSD and his life starts crumbling, now he’s looking for a silver bullet in something else.”
“Silver Bullet: a Rock Opera” premieres at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Gaslamp. Tickets are available at gaslamptix.com.