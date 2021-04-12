For the last nine years, Junior League of Long Beach has combined promotion of women-made films with a fundraiser in an event called LUNAFEST.
LUNAFEST will happen again this year, but the movies will be online instead of on a big screen. The fest will be on Sunday, April 25 (an online silent auction opens April 15).
“What’s so incredible about these women-made films is how they tie in with the mission of the Junior League, which is an organization dedicated to celebrating and developing the potential of women and improving the community,” Ashleigh Ruhl, Junior League of Long Beach president, said in a release. “I’m proud of our League for making these films available to the community for the past decade, and I’m grateful for everyone who supports this event so the JLLB can continue building on its 90-year legacy of making a difference.”
Seven short films will be screened this year, including "A Line Birds Cannot See," a story of a Guatemalan girl surviving a brutal journey to the United States to find her mother. An interview with Long Beach filmmaker Sandy Widyanata will follow the screenings.
The silent auction will include one-of-a-kind items such as the change to guest-write an "A Pinch Of Salt" column. There also will be an opportunity drawing for a package of gift cards worth more than $400.
A wine pull will run concurrently with the silent auction. Tickets are $20 and buyers are guaranteed a bottle of wine worth $20 to $120. The wine — and auction items — will be available for pickup on May 16 at the league office.
Tickets start at $25. There will be Pod Party Packs available for purchase and delivery including beverages from Just Add Ice Cocktails.
LUNAFEST begins at 3 p.m. April 25, and the Widyanata Q&A will be at 6 p.m. The link to watch the party and movies will be available for 48 hours after the event.
For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.jllb.org/lunafest-2021-tickets.
—Harry Saltzgaver