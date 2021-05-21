Next on the calendar for the Long Beach Creative Group is a show called "Coming Together: An Exhibition of Small Works" at its gallery at 2221 E. Broadway.
The show will open in July; a call for artists went out earlier this month. Asia Morris and Brian Trimble will be jurors for the show.
Submissions must not exceed 16 inches in any direction, including frames. Art can be in any media, and artists can submit a maximum of three pieces.
Submit jpegs of the work to LongBeachCreativeGroup@gmail.com. Deadline for submissions is June 6.