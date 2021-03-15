Dr. James K. Bass, artistic director of the Long Beach Camerata Singers, won a Grammy award Sunday night.
The award came in the Best Choral Performance category for the NAXOS recording of "The Passion of Yeshua." Bass was chorus master for the UCLA Chamber Singers, which shared the vocals with the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus, directed by Adam Luebke.
Bass also was featured on the album as a baritone soloist.
Another Long Beach connection shared the Grammy — the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra was directed by JoAnn Falletta, who was music director for the Long Beach Symphony Orchestra from 1989 to 2000.
Bass has been the artistic director of the Long Beach Camerata Singers since 2017. He also is director of choral studies at UCLA and associate conductor of the Seraphic Fire chorus in Miami.
For more about Camerata Singers, go to www.longbeachcameratasingers.org.