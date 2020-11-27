Dr. James K. Bass, the artistic director for Long Beach Camerata Singers, has been nominated for Grammy Awards in three categories.
And he's done it with a project in collaboration with former Long Beach Symphony conductor and musical director Joann Falletta.
Bass and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, where Falleta is music director, recorded a piece called "The Passion of Yeshua." The choral/orchestral piece was written by Richard Danielpour and ware recorded in March 2019.
Bass acted as chorus master for the project, and also sang as a featured soloist. Falletta, who was Long Beach Symphony music director from 1989 to 2000, conducted.
The recording received nominations for Best Contemporary Classical Composition, Best Choral Performance, and Best Engineered Album, Classical.
Bass joined Long Beach Camerata in July 2017. He is Director of Choral Studies at UCLA, and Associate Conductor of Seraphic Fire, a professional vocal ensemble in Miami.
The televised award ceremonies are on Jan. 31, 2021. Winners in classical and some other categories will be announced earlier that day.