Artists from the Long Beach Creative Group, with financial and access help from the Port of Long Beach, have created and mounted a show focusing on the Gerald Desmond Replacement Bridge's final three years of construction.
Called "Under Construction: The Long Beach Port in Paintings and Photographs," the show opens Saturday, April 3, at the LBCG/Rod Briggs Gallery, 2221 E. Broadway. It features work from six LBCG members — artists Helen Werner Cox, Kathryn Babcock, Sarah Arnold, and Liz Talbot, and photography by Paul Trinidad and Nick Santa Ana.
The port awarded a Community Sponsorship Grant to the group, and contractor Shimmick Construction Company allowed the artists on the construction site, both below and on the bridge.
"To have an artistic record of this monumental effort is remarkable and unique,” Marka Burns, LBCG president, said in a release.
The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. More information, a the virtual gallery of the show, is at LongBeachCreativeGroup.com.