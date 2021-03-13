While galleries remain closed, Long Beach’s own Loiter Galleries located at The Streets downtown continues to host exhibits that can be viewed through their window.
While it’s not exactly the same experience as walking through the gallery, the latest exhibit is an experience itself, at least that’s according to artist Linda Sue Price.
“I like to mix form, light, reflection and texture. While the viewer cannot know the simple and sometimes complex stories behind each piece, they can reconsider their perceptions of neon and the world around them,” she said. “When I look at a neon tube, I don’t see a sign even if it is, I see a luminous glow. I want to share the beauty and playfulness of neon.”
Called “Safe in the Light,” Price’s exhibit aims to exude peace and act as a reminder that all darkness vanishes the moment light hits it.
“Loiter Galleries chose Price’s second gallery show for its grand reopening because her works’ dual focus on light and positivity felt right for the moment; and due to viewing safety for passersby during COVID-19 restrictions,” owner Monica Fleming said in a release. “The stunning neon exhibit will be displayed specifically for safe viewing from the street.”
The mixed media neon sculptures are created by bending shapes using a freeform technique while the glass is heated and malleable. Each piece is created freehand, meaning that Price doesn’t plan on sticking to one shape — she produces what she feels in the moment — the end product might not look like what she pictured when she started the project.
“Abstract forms are used as a way to see neon differently,” she said. “ My interest is how people make sense of the world; I think change is the only constant and how do we respond to that?”
Price’s exhibits have been featured throughout the Los Angeles area, including the Fine Arts Building in downtown Los Angeles and the Museum of Neon Art.Her use of Acrylic pieces, reflective backgrounds, signs and paint in addition to her neon glass making are used to help bring her pieces to life, as well as demonstrate her artistic range through the mediums.
For more information about Linda Sue Price, go to lindasueprice.com. Her exhibit will be at Loiter Galleries through April 17.
Additionally, Loiter Galleries is a registered nonprofit that provides affordable gallery spaces and support for area artists. When the stay-at-home order closed down artists' spaces, the gallery owners started an emergency artist relief fund to help artists who are facing financial distress due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People can make a donation to the relief fund through their website.
For information about Loiter Galleries located at 180 E. Fourth St., or to make a donation, go to loitergalleries.com.