The Long Beach Municipal Band isn’t playing this summer. Neither is the Long Beach Symphony.
But live music survives in the city during the Covid-19 lockdown.
You just have to look a little harder to find it.
Long Beach-based Manuel the Band has been jamming a few times this summer — sometimes in front of saxophone player Matt Kalin’s house in Belmont Shore, and other times around town, like last Sunday’s two-hour performance on the Peninsula.
Meantime, Brown the CousCous has been playing every Saturday evening in the Ranchos neighborhood in the driveway of the band’s creators, Wayne Ulanski and his wife Jen Ford.
“We play for about 90 minutes and our neighbors sit on their lawns,” Ulanski said. “The rest of the band members are at their homes because of Covid-19.”
Ulanski said before the pandemic, the band was playing in a variety of clubs and bars, but after the lockdown, he and his wife continued practicing in their garage.
“When it started getting hot, we opened our garage door,” he said. “Neighbors started coming up to us and asked us to perform for the neighborhood. It’s been fun; we even received thank you notes.”
Ulanski and Ford have performed on their driveway for 10 consecutive weeks. Any money that is put into a tip jar is then sent to artists who are struggling.
“A couple people in the band actually work with me, so they are okay, but one guy is hurting,” said Ulanski, whose real job is president of a manufacturing company that makes industrial valves. “Two weeks ago, I was able to send him some money.”
“It is so gratifying to be able to play and to hear how grateful everyone is being,” Ford said. “We are truly committed to continuing our shows for however long the lockdown lasts.”
Ulanski said Brown the CousCous has been together for almost eight years. They perform cover music, as well as original songs. In addition to performing, the band is offering its album, “Another Passin’ By,” for donations that are also shared with musician friends.
“We have a really good band and it’s sad (that the pandemic happened), because we have really gotten good,” Ulanski said. “We so love it, but the thing I’m most excited about is to help my fellow musicians. That’s where we’ve gotten to right now.”
Okay, but who names a band Brown the CousCous?
“My wife and I tried to think of a name one day when we were sitting around,” Ulanski said. “We were quiet for most of the day. When it came to dinner, she opened the cookbook and one of the first instructions that came up was, ‘brown the cous cous.’ And I said, ‘that’s it.’ ”
On another side of the city, coming up with the name Manuel the Band was a lot easier — the lead singer and founder of the band is Manuel Grajeda.
Grajeda and drummer Brandon Charlesworth originally met at Long Beach City College. About two years ago, they decided to start their own band. Their initial requirement was to bring in people they enjoyed spending time around whether or not they were actually making music.
The last member to join was Kalin, who at one point in his career performed with the new wave band Violent Femmes.
“l met one of the guys at a party,” Kalin said. “We jammed a bit and then instantly, during the first song, we said, ‘yeah, this is going to work.’ ”
The band released a new single, “Feel Me At All,” that was available for download last week. And they have been meeting on Zoom, preparing to release another album.
Kalin said the band is doing well, but the coronavirus has had an impact on him.
“I’m having a lot of different emotions,” he said. “For sure, there is a little bit of fear. And just the fact that when we play there is a gathering of people that are probably closer than they should be.”
And while Kalin said he won’t play any indoor gigs, it has been a relief to just play with his bandmates.
“We were going bonkers,” he said. “We’ve had tons of people ask us to play more. Truth be told, we really haven’t done a gig since March 14 out in Palm Desert.”
For last Sunday’s concert on the Peninsula, Kalin made sure that there was a barrier between the band and the concertgoers. Also, everyone was required to wear a mask.
“That’s just the way it has to be,” he said.