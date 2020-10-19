When caryn desai announced International City Theatre's 2020 season, it was clear she was most excited about "Daisy."
The play has it all — a message, dramatic moments and relevance to today. It tells the story of the first political attack ad ever seen on television. The 30-second commercial was used in the 1964 presidential race — Lyndon Johnson versus Barry Goldwater — and was so disturbing it only aired once.
The commercial it is based on is still studied by political science majors today. The play takes on added impact as the current presidential election counts down its final days.
desai, ICT's artistic producing director, liked it so much, she decided to direct "Daisy" herself. And when the coronavirus pandemic in March forced postponing, then cancelling the rest of the 2020 season, she kept alive the possibility of presenting "Daisy" in October.
Which is exactly what will happen. "Daisy" opens Saturday, Oct. 24. But it will not be on the Beverly O'Neill Theater stage. Instead, it will be online, streaming at www.InternationalCityTheatre.org.
A full cast and complete staging makes this a theatrical experience.
Tickets are $20, which allows access for viewing on demand through Nov. 7. Subscribers with tickets to "Daisy" will receive a code allowing one-time access to the stream.
For more information and to buy tickets, go to www.InternationalCityTheatre.org.