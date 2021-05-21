International City Theatre's artistic director/producer caryn desai has picked a two-person musical as the next virtual production in ICT's 2021 season.
"The Last Five Years," written by Jason Robert Brown, chronicles a five year love affair from first meeting to divorce, almost all in song. It will be the fourth virtual play for ICT, and the first musical offered online only.
John Battagliese, playing novelist Jamie, sings from the couple's first meeting to the pending split. Gabriella Carillo, as actress Cathy, goes the opposite direction — from divorce to first meeting.
The play will stream Thursday-Sunday from June 3 to June 20. Tickets are $35 per household and are available at www.InternationalCityTheatre.org.
Plans now are to return to live performances at the Beverly O'Neill Theatre on Aug. 25 with "Closely Related Keys," pending updates on coronavirus pandemic regulations.